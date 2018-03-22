Best UK universities revealed - can you guess which one's top?

Full list revealed

Loughborough University offers the best UK student experience, according to the 2018 Times Higher Education (THE) UK Student Experience Survey.

More than 20,000 students were questioned on 22 aspects of student life, from teaching, facilities and accommodation to personal support and social experience.



Loughborough, up from second place last year, beat off competition from 115 other universities to claim prime position, scoring highly for - among other things - its university facilities and social experience on campus. It is also the university that students are most likely to recommend to their friends.



Last year’s winner, Harper Adams University moves to second place, with students rating highly its student support, industry connections and academic experience.



The University of Leeds is third – up from fourth last year – with students highly rating its vibrant social scene. The University of Bath enters the top 10 at number four, with the University of Sheffield dropping from third to fifth place.

LIKE THIS? Register free for our daily newsletter on the biggest London business stories



Bath, Chichester and St Andrews all enter this year’s top 10.



Staffordshire University showed the greatest improvement this year, climbing 29 places to 75 – followed by Glasgow CaledonianUniversity, and the University of Sunderland.



For the first time, three-year rolling averages – dating from 2009 – have been applied, enabling the analysis of longer-term trends, revealing the institutions that have shifted up or slipped down the most – and the factors that have most influenced the changes.



Based on this three-year average data, The University of East London has seen its three-year overall score average jump 15 points - higher than any other university. Queen’s University Belfast, which had a ranking of 53 overall in 2009-11, is now 12th in the latest three-year average - while Coventry University has jumped more than 40 places to a ranking of 38th in the latest three-year list – thanks, in large part, to improvements in academic experience.



Meanwhile Leicester and Kent have both dropped back consistently over the years. Leicester fell from 14th across 2009-11 to 46th in the latest data, with Kent dropping 29 indexed places to 59th. Cambridge University saw the sixth biggest drop, from an average index ranking of 4th in 2009-2011 to 15th due to poorer scores in our student welfare composite.