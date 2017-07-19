BBC stars' pay revealed in annual review

Find out who the big earners are

Chris Evans has been revealed as the best paid star at the BBC, while Claudia Winkleman is the highest paid female star at the corporation after pay details were revealed for the first time.

In the BBC’s annual report it states in 2016/17 Evans made between £2.2m and £2.25m and Winkleman earned between £450,000 and £500,000.

Second on the list is Match of the Day’s Gary Linker earning between £1.75m and 1.8m in the same year.

This is in stark contrast to colleague Gabby Logan who earnt between £200,000 and £249,000.

Other top earners include Graham Norton (£850,000 - £900,000), Jeremy Vine (£700,000 - £749,999), Huw Edward (£550,000 - £599,999) and Fiona Bruce (£350,000 - £399,999).

Of the 96 on the list just a third are women and the gender divide between the top male and female stars is vast.

In light of the pay revelations BBC boss Tony Hall has pledge to close the gender pay gap by 2020.

He told a press conference: “I’d say I am reinvigorated in achieving equality by 2020 between men and women.”

The details of the corporation’s top earning broadcasters who have a salary of over £150,000 are required to be revelled under the BBC’s new Royal Charter.

The bands do not reveal exact pay nor does it reflect earnings through the corporations commercial arm of the broadcasters own commercial activities.