Barclay’s shareholders to vote on whether to re-elect Jes Staley

What happened?

Barclay’s shareholders are set to vote on whether to re-elect Jes Staley to the banks board. This comes amid much controversy due to Staley’s involvement in a whistleblowing affair.

This will be the first-time Staley has met up with investors since it was revealed that he attempted to find out the identity of a whistleblower at the bank.

He has apologised for the incident and referred himself to regulators.

Despite this, some investors have said they will not support his re-election.

Institutional Shareholder Services (ISS), an influential shareholder advisory group, has told investors to refrain from a vote.

It said: “Given his personal involvement and accountability in this matter, and given the importance of his role as group CEO, an abstention on his re-election is considered appropriate.”

Those who are members of the group hold around a quarter of the bank’s shares.