Banks must show leniency to Carillion's SME supply chain

Says FMB

Banks must show leniency to the thousands of SMEs in Carillion’s supply chain, according to the Federation of Master Builders (FMB).

Commenting on UK Finance’s announcement that the major banks and the Government are working closely to limit the impact of Carillion’s liquidation on small and medium-sized builders (SME) firms, Brian Berry, Chief Executive of the FMB, said:

“It’s absolutely critical that the banks give the innocent victims in Carillion’s supply chain as much leeway as possible in the short to medium term. We therefore welcome UK Finance’s announcement late this afternoon, 17 January 2018, that lenders are putting in place emergency measures, including overdraft extensions, payment holidays and fee waivers, to ensure those facing issues relating to Carillion’s liquidation can stay on track. Leniency from the major banks will make all the difference to the thousands of firms in Carillion’s supply chain as to whether they survive its collapse, or follow suit. The construction industry is the cornerstone of the UK economy so it’s in all of our interests to do what we can to support these small companies and limit the domino effect that Carillion’s demise could have.”