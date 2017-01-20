Bank of Cyprus lists on London Stock Exchange

The banks wants to attract global investors

The Bank of Cyprus has listed on the London Stock Exchange in a bit to attract more investors.

The bank, which as bailed out four years ago, has transferred its listing from Athens to London to appease shareholders.

The bank has suffered turmoil over the years with but has managed to repay €11.4bn given to it as part of a state rescue.



“Our board’s view is that the City of London remains the right place for us to put our bank’s stock, a de facto vote of confidence. The City will prevail,” chief executive John Hourican told Reuters.