Ban sexist dress rules at work, say MPs

Have you faced any of these problems in the workplace?

MPs are saying that the government needs to do more to ban sexist dress rules in the workplace.

The report comes after receptionist Nicola Thorpe was sent home in December 2015 for not wearing high heels into work.

Her petition gained more than 150,000 signatures.

MPs also heard from women who were asked to wear shorter skirts, to unbutton their blouses, dress codes also went into detail of what nail varnish women should wear as well as what colour their roots should be.

A government spokesperson said: “No employer should discriminate against workers on grounds of gender - it is unacceptable and is against the law. Dress codes must be reasonable and include equivalent requirements for both men and women.”

“The Government Equalities Office will carefully consider this report and will work with its partners to make sure employers comply with the law.”