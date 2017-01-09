BA strike will not disrupt passenger’s journeys

More strikes on the way…

British Airways (BA) has said all passengers looking to fly out on Tuesday 10 January and Wednesday 11 January will not have their flight disrupted by strike action.

All flights to and from London Gatwick and London City airports will operate as normal.

Most of the flights to and from London Heathrow will also be running as normal. BA said a “very small number” of these flights will be merging.

This will mean some customers may be travelling slightly earlier or later than what was planned.

Any customers which will be affected are being contacted by the airline.

Over 15,000 staff members are involved in the dispute and are those who joined BA in 2010 on “mixed fleet” contracts who feel they are not paid enough.

The job they applied for advertised annual earnings between £21,000 and £25,000. However, the Unite union says these members actually start on just over £12,000. They also have to pay a flying fee of £3 an hour.