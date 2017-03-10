Axe attack in German train station leaves seven injured

Here’s what happened

An axe attack in a railway station in Duesseldorf in Germany has left seven people injured. Thankfully, no fatalities have been reported.

A 36-year-old suspect from the former Yugoslavia, who suffers from psychological problems, has been arrested.

The police said the assailant “attacked people at random” and he was injured after jumping from a bridge while trying to escape.

In December last year, a jihadist drove a lorry into crowds at a Christmas market in Berlin.

The station was cordoned off last night but rail traffic has opened since then.