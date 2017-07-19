Aviva sells Friends Provident for £340m to International Financial Group subsidiary

19 July 2017 | By LLB Reporter

Aviva boss quits

Big deal of the day

Aviva has announced the sale of Friends Provident International Limited (“FPIL”) to RL360 Holding Company Limited, a subsidiary of International Financial Group Limited, for a total consideration of £340m.

Following a strategic review of FPIL, Aviva has concluded that the business is not central to thegroup’s strategy to focus on a small number of markets where it has scale and profitability or a distinct competitive advantage. The sale of FPIL will allow Aviva to further reallocate capital to businesses that can achieve leading market positions and deliver superior returns.

The consideration represents a multiple of 3.2x FPIL’s 2016 net asset value. The transaction will result in an increase of approximately £100m in Aviva’s Solvency II capital surplus. The transaction will also create an IFRS loss on disposal of approximately £130m, which is primarily due to the intangible assets held on Aviva’s balance sheet arising from Aviva’s acquisition of FPIL in 2015.

Chris Wei, Executive Chairman, Aviva Asia & FPIL, said: “The sale of Friends Provident International Limited is a good outcome for Aviva. It allows us to

focus on the significant opportunities we have to grow Aviva’s business across Asia through digital and disrupting the traditional insurance industry.”

Social Bookmarks