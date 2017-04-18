Australia to instigate stricter working visas

What does this mean?

Australia is set to instigate stricter visa requirements for skilled workers from overseas.

The 457 visa programme is mainly used to hire foreign workers in the restaurant, IT and medical sectors. Most of these workers came from India, the UK and China.

The Australian PM has said this will be abolished as he wants to focus on the recruitment of Australian nationals.

Some critics of the 457 programme believed that Australian nationals lost out to foreign workers flocking to the country.

Two new temporary visas will take its place, these will come with different requirements and there will be a smaller list of of eligible professions.

Turnbull said on Tuesday, “The new system will be manifestly, rigorously, resolutely conducted in the national interest.”