Australia set to build a second airport in Sydney

How much will it cost?

The Australian government has revealed that it will build a second international airport in Sydney.

The airport is expected to cost A$5bn (£2.9bn, $3.8bn) and will be situated in Badgerys Creek which is 50km (31 miles) west of the city’s centre.

The country’s PM, Malcolm Turnbull said the government would be tackling the new project after the operator of Sydney’s existing airport turned it down.

The current airport in Sydney has felt increasing pressure due to a rise in demand in recent years.

On Tuesday, Turnbull said: “The airport will be a major catalyst for jobs and economic growth in western Sydney, injecting more than A$1.9bn into the economy during the construction phase alone,”

“It is expected to deliver 9,000 new jobs to western Sydney by the early 2030s, and 60,000 in the long-term.”