Atlas Copco acquires U.S. industrial products distributor

Deal of the day

Atlas Copco, a leading provider of sustainable productivity solutions, has acquired the operating assets of C.H. Spencer & Company Co., a U.S. distributor and service provider of industrial pumps, compressors and related products.

C.H. Spencer is based in Salt Lake City, Utah, and also operates in the states of Nevada, Wyoming and Idaho in the central United States. The business is focused on distribution and service of industrial pumps, compressors and related systems for use in such areas as mining, municipal water treatment and general industry. About 40 employees are joining Atlas Copco.

“Acquiring C.H. Spencer with its great team, reliable service network and access to high-quality products allows us to further increase productivity for customers in the region,” said Vagner Rego, President of Atlas Copco’s Compressor Technique business area.

The purchase price is not material relative to Atlas Copco’s market capitalization and is not disclosed. The acquired business becomes part of Atlas Copco’s Compressor Technique business area.