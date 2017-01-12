Asos reports record Christmas sale boost

Why did the company do so well?

It’s not just the supermarket chains which are doing well, Asos have reported a hike in sales over the festive period.

The online retailer saw a 36 per cent jump in sales to £605.7m in the four months leading to the end of December.

Group revenue rose to 36 per cent to £621.3m.

UK sales rose by 18 per cent to £224m, not only this but its international sales rose by a huge 52 per cent to £361.7m.

Chief executive Nick Beighton said: Following record sales over Cyber weekend and the Christmas trading period, I’m pleased to report a strong start to the year. A 50 per cent plus increase in international sales is a standout performance. UK sales growth at 18 per cent was a strong performance in a more promotional market.”

“With sales for the year now expected to be up by 25 to 30 per cent, we’re accelerating our infrastructure investment to handle that growth. Asos remains well set to meet its longer-term ambitions as a result of the hard work and commitment of the team.”