Asda offers pay rise to staff taking on its new contract

How much of a pay rise will staff get?

Asda is offering its staff members a pay rise in exchange for a new contract, this will introduce unpaid breaks and will also require those who take on the rise to work Bank Holidays.

Under the new contract Asda will pay staff £8.50 instead of £7.50 which is the National Living Wage. The new rate is set to come into force in April.

The contract comes under a “flexible” deal, this means that staff can work around the store on different days and hours.

Asda states that signing is voluntary and is not a zero hours contract.

General secretary of the GMB, Tim Roache, said: “These new flexible contracts will help to ensure job security, ensure those accepting them are on the same terms and - best of all - ensure that people will earn more money as a result.”

“The new contract offer involves quite a few changes, but as it’s voluntary, this allows colleagues to choose whatever suits their circumstances best.”

