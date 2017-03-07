Asda fined £300,000 after dead mice found at depot

This is what happened…

Supermarket chain Asda have been fined a hefty sum of £300,000 after dead mice and flies were found at its north London home delivery depot.

Council officers who went to the Enfield site in May 2016 found mouse droppings on shelves, as well as this cereal and sugar packets had been chewed by the rodents.

In January, Asda admitted to three food safety and hygiene breaches at Highbury Corner Magistrates’ Court.

It was fined on Friday and must also pay £4,843 in court fees.

The depot distributes food products to online customers across London and Essex.

Daniel Anderson, Enfield Council’s cabinet member for environment, said: “It beggars belief that a national retailer would allow food to be stored in an environment where rodents are running riot,”

“It is simply unacceptable for customers to be exposed to the potential risk of harm because a company cannot get its house in order and store foodstuff in a safe and hygienic manner.”

A spokesman for Asda said: “The conditions found at our Enfield home shopping centre in May 2016 were completely unacceptable and we are deeply sorry that on this occasion the strict processes we have in place failed at a local level.”

“We would like to reassure all our customers that immediate steps were taken as soon as the issue was flagged last year to restore the high standards that our customers expect from us.”

