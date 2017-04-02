Armed police shoot two dogs dead that were "dangerously out of control"

What happened?

Armed police in Bolton, Manchester shot dead two Pitbull type dogs that were “dangerously out of control,” Greater Manchester Police said in a statement.

The statement said: “At around 10.20am on Sunday 2 April 2017, police were called to reports that six Pitbull type dogs were dangerously out of control on Queens Park, Chorley New Road.”

“Emergency services attended and discovered a 60-year-old woman suffered a bite to the hand, a man was bitten on the leg and a dog suffered serious injuries.”

Man arrested today after dogs dangerously out of control in Bolton. https://t.co/OalxU94zWs — G M Police (@gmpolice) April 2, 2017

“Armed response officers were deployed to the scene and two dogs were humanely destroyed and two dogs have been seized. Officers are currently searching the area for another dog who is believed to be part of the group.”

Superintendent Chris Allsop told the Telegraph: “Highly trained officers responded quickly to the scene and took control to avoid the situation from escalating.”

“The officers acted with our number one priority in mind; to protect people and prevent them from harm.”

“I’d like to thank to the public for their patience and full cooperation as we remain at the scene and carry out our enquiries.”

“I’d also like to remind them that their safety is a priority if you see a dog, please do not approach it but alert a nearby officer or call 101 immediately.”