Apple crowned greenest tech company in the world

Should big firms be doing more for the planet?

According to a new report by Greenpeace, Apple has been crowned the greenest tech company in the world for a third year in a row.

Back in 2010 Apple made a pledge to transition to 100 per cent renewable energy.

The new headquarters which is currently under construction will run solely on renewable energy and will have an estimated 700,000 square feet of solar panels.

The report assigned Apple with a grade A. In the subcategories, Apple achieved As in energy transparency, renewable energy commitment, energy efficiency and mitigation, and renewable procurement.

It also got a B in the advocacy category.

The report also states that Apple has “played a catalytic role within its IT supply chain, pushing other IT data center and cloud operators who help deliver pieces of Apple’s corner of the internet to follow their lead in powering their operations with renewable energy.”