Andrea Leadsom mocked for a slip of the tongue

See Twitters reaction to the awkward blunder

Andrea Leadsom has praised Jane Austen, after it was revealed she will feature on new £10 note on the 200thanniversary of her death earlier this week, as one of the ‘greatest living authors’.

Speaking to the House of Commons she quickly corrected herself by say “greatest ever authors’.

Unfortunately for the Leader of the House of Commons it was already too late and the innocent blunder has been picked up by the media and is trending on Twitter.

Here’s some of the reactions:

Andrea Leadsom praises Jane Austen: ‘One of our greatest living authors’ https://t.co/uQssuMQwaF pic.twitter.com/pc6GlpvpTi — i newspaper (@theipaper) July 20, 2017

Did she really say that?

Andrea Leadsom- we just celebrated the 200th anniversary of Jane Austen’s death. literally 2 days ago. It was even trending on Twitter. pic.twitter.com/KxAwyc9o9P — Edina Ely (@edina_louise) July 20, 2017

Now she’s trending on Twitter, bet she wishes she wasn’t

Just got back from my local bookshop.



Andrea Leadsom was there excitedly waiting for Jane Austen’s latest release. pic.twitter.com/XIXeOQKUmK — Graham Lithgow (@grahamlithgow) July 20, 2017

Still not quite realised

At a young age of 242, Andrea Leadsom declares Jane Austen fit for work and may face sanctions if she don’t turn up to her JSA appointment pic.twitter.com/OvuVoVn3yr — Muhmoud Junju (@Fraud_Assistant) July 20, 2017

Even the greatest authors can’t catch break

Don’t mock Andrea Leadsom. She’s just giddy with excitement because Mozart has announced a new world tour. — Moonraker (@CombeGibbet) July 20, 2017

She may be waiting a while!

Andrea Leadsom has called Jane Austen ‘our greatest living authors’? pic.twitter.com/9GRHgQtc9n — RiksRedGuard (@RiksRedGuard) July 20, 2017

Sorry to break it to you

We are currently moving all our Jane Austen stock from Classics into Greatest Living Authors. Thanks Andrea Leadsom for the heads up. — Waterstones (@Waterstones) July 20, 2017

They appreciate the heads up

BREAKING: Andrea Leadsom devastated to learn of Jane Austen’s passing. Cancels today’s photo-op with William Shakespeare as mark of respect — Dave (@davechannel) July 20, 2017

Breaking news…