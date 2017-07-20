Andrea Leadsom mocked for a slip of the tongue

20 July 2017 | By Gem Sofianos

New £10 note

See Twitters reaction to the awkward blunder

Andrea Leadsom has praised Jane Austen, after it was revealed she will feature on new £10 note on the 200thanniversary of her death earlier this week, as one of the ‘greatest living authors’.

Speaking to the House of Commons she quickly corrected herself by say “greatest ever authors’.

Unfortunately for the Leader of the House of Commons it was already too late and the innocent blunder has been picked up by the media and is trending on Twitter.

Here’s some of the reactions:

Did she really say that?

Now she’s trending on Twitter, bet she wishes she wasn’t

Still not quite realised

Even the greatest authors can’t catch break

She may be waiting a while!

Sorry to break it to you

They appreciate the heads up

Breaking news…

