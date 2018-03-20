Amazon to buy Toys R Us?

The retail behemoth is rumoured to be eyeing the collapsed retailer

Amazon is mulling snapping up Toys R Us’ American stores, it has been revealed.

Amazon is reportedly going to buy the collapsed retailer’s locations and turn them into its own facilities. Toys R Us has more than 700 stores in the US.

Last week it was revealed that all Toys R Us stores in the UK will close in the next six weeks following the chain’s collapse into administration.

The collapse has put more than 3,000 people out of work.

Simon Thomas, Joint Administrator and Partner at Moorfields, said: “We have made every effort to secure a buyer for all or part of the Company’s business. This process attracted some interest, but ultimately no party has been able to move forward with a formal bid prior to the expiration of the stated deadline.

“It is therefore with great regret that we have made the difficult decision to make a number of positions redundant at the Company’s head office in Maidenhead and proceed with a controlled store closure programme. We are grateful for the hard work of Toys “R” Us staff during this very difficult period and will be providing support where we can to those who have been made redundant.”

“All of the remaining 75 Toys “R” Us and Babies “R” Us stores will remain open until further notice. We’re extending the nationwide discounting programme and would like to encourage customers to take advantage of the special offers available in store while stock levels remain high.”