Amazon launches new Fire tablets

Amazon has just launched two new budget tablets. One of these only costs £50, it has also brought its Alexa voice assistant to tablets in the UK. This allows users to get information, control smart-home devices and play media with voice commands.

The new thinner and lighter £50 Fire 7 comes with an improved screen, better battery life and more storage. Amazon hopes it will be a success much like its previous Fire 7 tablet.

At the same time, Amazon has also launched a new version of its Fire HD 8 tablet, this come with similar improvements and a lower starting price of £80.

Kevin Keith, Amazon’s general manager for Fire tablets, said: “The Fire 7 for under £50 shocked a lot of folks, and became the bestselling tablet we ever built. We found most of the folks who buy our devices do so for entertainment, or what I like to call digital snacking: social media, light email, apps, games and music. So, we’ve really focused on those areas.”

The Amazon Fire 7 and HD 8 tablets will be available to pre-order from Wednesday and will ship on 7 June. Amazon will also roll out the entertainment-optimised version of Alexa to other Fire tablet devices in the UK in June through a software update.