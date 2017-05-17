All Bar One owner is using data to try and understand what its consumers want

Why?

The owner of All Bar One and Harvester is hoping data will help understand what its consumers want. This comes after its profits were knocked by rising costs.

Mitchells & Butlers’ chief executive Phil Urban said it has employed external data experts to help it decide whether its menus and prices could be improved.

The pub group is currently running a trial at 50 of its 1,800 sites.

Urban said: “It’s a really complex area in terms of what drives consumer behaviour and which variables are factors,”

“The company we are working with says it is able to model far more variables than we can.”