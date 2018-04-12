All about the ultra-luxurious, electric sedan by Mercedes-Benz

The next-generation EQ S to launch from 2020

Luxury-car maker Mercedes-Benz is plotting a new battery-powered sedan about the size of its $90,000 flagship S-Class, in a move to challenge Tesla’s Model S and upcoming cars from Audi and Jaguar.

The next-generation electric vehicle will launch from 2020, according to latest reports.

Autocar quotes the company’s large cars project boss, Michael Kelz, confirming the development: “We will have an electric vehicle at the level of the S-Class, no doubt, but it will not be the S-Class”.

Unlike Jaguar and Audi, it will not be a variant of an existing member of the line-up and instead be a separate model, reportedly been dubbed as EQ S.

Kelz added: “It will be a luxury, electric car, a top-of-the-line car.”

The EQ S will be part of the Daimler AG unit’s push to introduce 10 all-electric vehicles by 2022, chief executive officer (CEO) Dieter Zetsche said during a presentation in Croatia.

The EQ line will be flanked by plug-in hybrid models offering a “totally different” battery range than today. “All vehicles will be electrified,” Zetsche added.