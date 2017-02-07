Aldi becomes UK’s fifth biggest grocer

Do you shop in the discounter supermarkets?

New industry data shows German-owned Aldi has taken over the Co-operative and has become the UK’s fifth biggest grocer.

In the 12 weeks to the 29 January, Aldi saw its sales rise year-on-year by 12.4 per cent, according to research firm Kantar Worldpanel these sales made its market share rise to 6.2 per cent, beating the Co-op’s six per cent.

The increase in sales shows the continued challenge retailers have faced against top discounters Lidl and Aldi.

Lidl saw its sales rise to 9.4 per cent, this took its market share to 4.5 per cent.

Fraser McKevitt, head of retail and consumer insight at Kantar Worldpanel, said: “Underpinned by an extensive programme of store openings, the past quarter has seen Aldi attract 826,000 more shoppers than during the same period last year,”

Ten years ago, Aldi only sat in the 10th spot for Britain’s largest food retailer, it only accounted for a mere two per cent of the grocery market.

Despite the Co-op being taken over, it still saw a two per cent sales increase.

Aldi may well hold the fifth-place position but Tesco is still holding firmly in the number one spot, it currently has more than 28 per cent of the UK’s market. Tesco also saw a 0.3 per cent increase with its sales over the 12-week period, this included a busy Christmas season.