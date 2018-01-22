Alasdair Murdoch appointed CEO of Burger King UK

New management team will lead master franchise

Alasdair Murdoch will be CEO of the Burger King UK entity (formed in November 2017) from 1 February.

Alasdair will be in charge of the new Burger King UK entity responsible for the master franchisee license with exclusive rights to the brand in the UK, as well as owning and operating 74 restaurants. As custodian of the master franchise, Burger King UK has control over the brand’s proposition in the UK and the right to roll-out new stores across the country.

The entity was formed following completion of Bridgepoint’s agreement with Burger King Europe GmbH, an affiliate of Restaurant Brands International Inc., to become the UK master franchisee of Burger King, with exclusive rights to the brand in the UK and simultaneous acquisition of Caspian UK Group, one of the UK’s largest Burger King® franchisees with 74 restaurants.



Alasdair joins a highly experienced management team, led by chairman Martin Robinson (chairman of Casual Dining Group and Park Dean Resorts, former chairman of Center Parcs and Wagamama) and supported by CFO Tim Doubleday (former Group CFO of Casual Dining Group) and COO Richard Dening-Smitherman (former chief executive of Nando’s UAE).