Airlines told to compensate passengers for delays

Have you had problems with delays?

Five airlines that fly into Europe have been told they must compensate passengers for delays.

American, Etihad, Emirates, Singapore and Turkish Airlines will have to take on board European laws otherwise the companies could face court.

Each airline involved told the Civil Aviation Authority that they did not pay any compensation to passengers who faced their delays, this then meant passengers missed a connecting flight.

Passengers can be compensated if they arrive at their final destination three hours late.

Richard Moriarty, Director of Consumers and Markets at the CAA, said: “Airlines’ first responsibility should be looking after their passengers, not finding ways in which they can prevent passengers upholding their rights.”

“So, it’s disappointing to see a small number of airlines continuing to let a number of their passengers down by refusing to pay them the compensation they are entitled to.”

“Where we see evidence of passengers systematically being denied their rights, we will not hesitate to take the necessary action to ensure airlines change their policies and their customers get the assistance they are entitled to,”