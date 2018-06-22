Airbus to land elsewhere after losing patience with Brexit

More Brexit wobble

The European aerospace company Airbus is set to pull investment from Britain after losing patience with Theresa May’s stalled Brexit negotiations.

Airbus is big employer for the UK, employing about 14,000 people at 25 different sites in the UK.

A spokesperson for the UK government said: “We have made significant progress towards agreeing a deep and special partnership with the EU to ensure trade remains as free and frictionless as possible, including in the aerospace sector, and we’re confident of getting a good deal that is mutually beneficial.

“Given the good progress that we are continuing to make in the negotiations, we do not expect a no-deal scenario to arise.”

Commenting, Best for Britain champion Darren Jones MP said: “Time and time again the Government has been shown to listen only to hard line Brexit Tory MPs and not to the businesses that employ thousands of British workers, including across North Bristol. Airbus is at the helm of our crucial aerospace industry in the South West and the Government must come forward with credible answers to both the customs problems and the ability for UK defence companies to bid for EU contracts after Brexit.

“At a time when Airbus is on the brink of leaving the UK, we have Conservative MP Jack Lopresti, West of England Metro Mayor Tim Bowles and Industry Minister Richard Harrington MP posing for photos and not once mentioning the impact of Brexit on vital British manufacturing jobs. They should be ashamed of themselves.”