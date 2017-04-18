Aim shrugs off Brexit fears

London’s junior market outperforms

The Alternative Investment Market (AIM) has shrugged off Brexit related fears with an improved performance in the last 12 months, says UHY Hacker Young, the national accountancy group.

UHY Hacker Young says that the number of companies leaving AIM has dropped by 16% in the last 12 months, falling from 105 in 2015/16 to 88 in 2016/17.

The number of companies joining AIM meanwhile has risen by five per cent in the same period, from 38 to 40, whilst money raised in IPOs on the junior market has jumped from £753m to over £919m.

UHY Hacker Young says that the market’s improved performance comes despite fears of increased uncertainty amongst investors since the Brexit vote.

The strong performance of AIM since Brexit is partly down to its exposure to the global economy, as opposed to UK economy.

Laurence Sacker, Managing Partner at UHY Hacker Young explains “Trends such as commodity prices or growth in tech valuations is more of an influence on AIM than what is happening at the small companies end of the UK economy- that gives it protection from the worst of Brexit volatility.”