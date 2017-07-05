AccorHotels to open major new hotel in Leicester Square

Another stellar hotel for London

AccorHotels, the world’s leading hotel operator, today announces that its new MGallery by Sofitel hotel will be open to guests from August 2017.

MGallery by Sofitel Leicester Square is an 86 room hotel within the beautiful Victory House, a heritage site overlooking Leicester Square. The hotel consists of three one bed suites, six signature suites, 13 deluxe bedrooms, 58 standard bedrooms and a total of six accessible bedrooms.

Located amidst London’s leading theatres, designer boutiques and top restaurants, the upscale boutique hotel is targeted at guests seeking a distinctive experience in the heart of the vibrant West End.

Thomas Dubaere, Managing Director, AccorHotels UK & Ireland said: “The hotel is situated in a prime location at the heart of the capital and further bolsters our presence in London, where we have also recently opened the new Novotel Canary Wharf and Mercure Hyde Park. It will be our fourth UK MGallery by Sofitel and further adds to our ambitious UK expansion plans. The MGallery by Sofitel brand offers a unique combination of the celebration of the local area and the reassurance of a globally recognised high standard.”

MGallery by Sofitel is a unique Collection of high-end hotels all around the world chosen for their distinct personality and characteristics. They all have a unique personality and story, experienced by guests through its architecture, interior design and services.