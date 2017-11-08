Accenture launches programme to help professionals re-enter the workplace

Training and mentorship offered to support professionals after a career break

Accenture has launched Break|Through, a returners programme designed to help people re-enter the workplace after an extended career break. The company is offering professionals the opportunity to re-ignite their careers by completing a 10-week paid placement with Accenture Technology. Successful applicants will refresh their skills through training and client assignments using the latest technologies. Those who perform well will be offered permanent roles with Accenture.

“We’re committed to helping people succeed in both their work and personal lives, and we understand that many professionals will choose to take a career break to focus on their personal commitments,” said Zahra Bahrololoumi, managing director for Accenture Technology in the U.K. and Ireland. “Bringing together people with diverse life experiences and perspectives makes us more innovative, and our Break|Through programme will enable us to tap into a new pool of talented professionals beyond our traditional recruitment channels.”

“The scale of technological change that takes place during a career break can be daunting for returners, yet we know from our research that digital skills can play a significant role in career advancement,” continued Bahrololoumi. “Accenture is offering Break|Through participants the support required for a successful transition back into the workplace, including dedicated mentoring and world-class technical training, which will help to equip them with the skills required to thrive in the digital economy.”

The company is currently recruiting for the programme, which is open to professionals who have been out of the workplace for more than two years. Accenture is looking for candidates with a passion for technology, strong learning aptitude, project management skills and commercial acumen.

Successful applicants will embark on an intensive five-week training programme to refresh their skills and expose them to the latest technologies. They will spend the remaining five weeks working on a project within one of Accenture’s Technology teams. Each returner will be allocated an experienced mentor for support and guidance.

Break|Through aligns with Accenture’s drive to ensure diversity at all levels of its business, in line with its aspiration to be the most inclusive and diverse organisation in the world.