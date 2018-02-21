AA presents new business strategy

Take a look

The AA is today presenting our new business strategy to innovate and grow the Roadside business and invest to accelerate the growth of the Insurance business.

Simon Breakwell, Chief Executive of the AA, said:

“The AA is a phenomenal business, with a market leading position in Roadside, a highly respected and trusted brand and thousands of highly skilled and committed employees with a deeply embedded customer service ethos. My review into all aspects of our business, from the bottom up, has further strengthened my confidence about the opportunities ahead of us and convinced me of the positive long-term outlook for the AA.

The strategic plan I am setting out today will unlock the full potential of the AA by delivering targeted and strategic investment in our people, our products, our systems and operations. We are building on the solid foundation that our investments since the IPO have created. It will take the AA from a company helping when you break down to one actually predicting when you might break down in the first place.

This plan will deliver front line resource to improve the efficiency, predictability and resilience of our operations as well as investment in game-changing growth drivers – in Connected Car and Insurance. These investments, while reducing our short term profitability, are vital to our long term success. I am confident the priorities we set out today will transform our products and service offerings to our customers by creating a truly innovative and differentiated product proposition which will deliver long term shareholder value.”

Highlights

Innovate and grow Roadside and accelerate the growth of Insurance with combined incremental investment of £45m of opex and capex in FY19

Roadside – innovate and grow