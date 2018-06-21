A third of parents and two thirds of children don't know what an apprenticeship is

New stats show

Parents of young people in the UK don’t know what an apprenticeship is, signaling a wider awareness problem which is impacting career choices and creating a skills gaps in key industries.

The research follows news of the T-levels programme and the Apprentice Levy – which aim to present young people with more choices in educational pathways. However, at the same time reports from the UK government show a decline in new apprentices for March 2018, which are down 28 per cent compared to the same period a year ago.

With 36 per cent of parents of children aged 11 to 16 unsure what an apprenticeship is, it’s no surprise that the majority (68 per cent) of young people don’t know either, despite being at the age that they will start to make decisions about the direction of their career.

However, Mum and Dad are in the driving seat when it comes to career choices. When asked who or what influences these decisions, Mum and Dad together were number one (66 per cent), followed by teachers and school (41 per cent), the lessons children enjoy (31 per cent) and then friends (14 per cent).

This research was independently commissioned by ABM UK, which is a leading facilities management solutions provider, and surveyed 2,000 British parents of children aged 11 to 16 and 2,000 children aged 11 to 16.

ABM UK Director Adam Baker commented:“We were shocked to find a genuine lack of knowledge on apprenticeships amongst parents, and that many still consider them to be a last resort for children who fail their exams. It shows a need for a more unified approach and a better way of communicating, especially with parents, whose influence alongside teachers is critical.

“When a young person is set to choose a university, there’s a huge amount of support from schools, parents and educational bodies such as UCAS. We need similar representation for apprenticeships and technical careers to ensure young people in the UK don’t miss out on enriching, lucrative and credible career options. It’s vital we give parents and schools more informationand empower them to show children all the options open to them.”