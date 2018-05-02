Time to say wooohooo!

Ahead of the bank holiday, Corona reveals that a third of Brits take less than half of their annual holiday allowance with 40% of us feeling guilty about taking time off so much so that nearly a third (29%) took less than half of their holiday allowance in the space of 12 months.

Moreover 48% say that their employer or colleagues expect them to be available on calls or emails during these days off with half of us Brits checking emails when they should be relaxing or exploring on holiday.

With so many Brits expected to be contactable outside of working hours, and just under half (42%) of workers across the world apologising in their out of office responses, Corona declares it’s time to stop saying sorry and instead say, “WOOOHOOO!” with the launch of the world’s most unapologetic out of office generator.

Those wanting to celebrate their time outdoors can share inspiring notifications with friends, family and co-workers by visiting WOOOHOOO.com to create a custom response for those times that they are on holiday or even when stepping outside of the office.

“We can relate to the feeling of guilt most people have for taking time off work,” said Patricia Garcia, Marketing Manager, Corona at Anheuser-Busch InBev. “As a brand that was born on the beach, no one knows the benefits and value of living a life outdoors like Corona. In fact, Corona found that 50% of workers surveyed around the globe stated that taking time off to soak up the sun improved their overall mood and performance at work. We hope our new WOOOHOOO generator will ignite a new mindset and inspire people to celebrate their time spent outdoors.”