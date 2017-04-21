A petition calling for a new work dress code law has been rejected

This is what campaigner Nicola Thorp had to say

The government has rejected a law banning companies from telling women to wear high heels to work.

The Equalities Office has said the already existing legislation is “adequate”, it will however be releasing guidelines to firms this Summer.

This issue was debated in Parliament back in March, it came about after Nicola Thorp was sent home from work for wearing flat shoes. She set up a petition which gained more than 152,000 signatures.

She first began the petition when she was told to leave her temp job for not wearing a “2-4in heel”.

Thorp, an equality campaigner from London said: “It shouldn’t be down to people like myself,”

“The government should take responsibility and put it in legislation. I do think it is a little bit of a cop-out.”

