A collapse like Carillion must not happen again

Here’s what the government should do

RMT has demanded that Government classify all Carillion rail works as public sector contracts and take their functions in house.

General Secretary Mick Cash said;



“We have been told this morning that only Carillion workers on what the Government defines as “public sector” contracts will be guaranteed their wages.



“Clearly, anyone working in the rail sector is providing a service to the public and we are calling on the Government to confirm this morning that there will be no dispute over this point and that our members will continue to be paid with their functions taken directly in house.”



“RMT is writing to David Liddington this morning demanding that there is no equivocation from the Government and no attempt to duck and dive around this issue. The Government have known for months that Carillion were in trouble and they should have had plans well in hand for just this situation.



“All of the Carillion rail works on the various contracts can be brought ‎in house easily and that is what we expect to happen with jobs and services protected. If there’s limitless amounts of cash to bail out rail franchises like Southern and East Coast there should be no penny pinching when it comes to workers caught in the crossfire of the Carillion collapse”