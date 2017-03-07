A chain of Budgens stores fails to find new buyer

What now?

A chain of Budgens stores has failed to find a new buyer and will close, this will lead to 800 job losses.

The owner of the 34 stores affected fell into administration a month ago due to “difficult” trading conditions.

The administrators, PwC, have said it has failed to find any buyer, it is now looking for firms to take over the stores leases.

The stores which are run by FROL can be found up and down the country.

Nine of the 34 stores closed at the weekend, the remaining 25 will close its doors in the next two weeks.

Mike Denny, joint administrator at PwC, said: “Unfortunately, we have been unable to find a buyer and it is not commercially viable to continue trading the stores.”