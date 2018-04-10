According to the latest Citibase Business Confidence Index

Following sustained political and economic uncertainty, 61% of UK SMEs would like to reverse the Brexit process and retain membership to the EU, according to the latest Citibase Business Confidence Index, now in its second year.

The survey of 1,059 SME decision makers by flexible officing champion Citibase also reveals that 78% have seen revenues either increase or stay the same since the decision to leave the UK, up from 75% one year ago, suggesting that pockets have not yet been hit as hard as many would have anticipated. Despite this, some SMEs (37%) have reported struggling to raise funding or attract investment, an issue that is most prominent in the North East (64%). Equally, just under half (49%) of SMEs are delaying investment decisions until an outcome is reached.

Key headlines

61% of SMEs would like to reverse the Brexit process and stay in the EU.

78% have seen revenues increase or stay the same, an increase of 3% on Q1 2017 (75%).

37% of SMEs have found it harder to raise funding or investment since the referendum.

Just under half (49%) of SMEs are delaying investment decisions because of Brexit.

Almost three quarters of SMEs (72%) prefer short term office contracts of three years or under, an increase of 15% from a year ago in Q1 2017 (57%).

Flexible short term contracts, high speed internet and the ability to easily change the size of your space were identified as the three most important office features (42%, 74% and 41% respectively).

Half of the SMEs surveyed (50%) are confident that the government will negotiate a good Brexit deal for them - an increase of 17% on Q4 2017, in which a third of SMEs were confident in the government (33%).

Over half of the SMEs surveyed think that the UK’s representatives have approached the initial negotiations effectively (53%).

Theresa May is the most popular choice to lead the UK in Brexit negotiations (26%). Boris Johnson and Jeremy Corbyn were the joint second most popular choice (12%). Corbyn’s popularity has nearly halved since Q4 2017 (20%).

SMEs’ greatest concern going into negotiations is a reduction in overseas trade (29%), followed by the value of sterling falling (25%).

Controlling immigration was identified as the most important priority for the Brexit negotiations (36%), followed by negotiating strong trade deals (25%). Access to the single market was the main priority in Q4 2017 (29%).

Steve Jude, Citibase CEO, comments: “While on the surface confidence levels are up, the message from SMEs is clear – they would prefer to not be in this Brexit situation at all, as evidenced by 61% wanting to press the reset button on the entire process. As a result, these SMEs are cautious about the future and don’t want to commit to anything that may stifle their success, such as long-term office contracts that don’t allow them the flexibility they crave to be agile, successful businesses.”

“2017 also gave rise to the general trend of larger corporates taking flexible office space, showing that the benefits of agility and flexibility are wide-reaching, whether you are a small start-up or an established entity. Demand for flexible offices is continuing to soar across the country as businesses wake up to the flexible working revolution. Smart building owners can also benefit from this revolution in occupiers shunning traditional office leases, by turning to flexible providers like Citibase that can transform their underused spaces, whether single floors or entire buildings, into profit generating assets that support UK businesses.”

Key regional statistics