51 per cent admit being less productive in the office due to social networks

According to a recent study by FreeOfficeFinder, 84 per cent of British workers have ‘stalked’ a colleague using social media, and 68 per cent of them now think less of that colleague as a result.

The lives of staff members are more than ever before open to their colleagues and their managers. In days past oversight was limited to the edges of the office – what you got up to on your own time was your own business, as long as it didn’t impact your work. However, in an age of lax privacy settings the ability of employers and workmates to monitor the lives of colleagues outside the confines of work has grown exponentially.

There is a lesson to be learned here for both companies and staff alike.

For businesses where team cohesion is paramount, the potential for social networks to disrupt relationships and create negative opinions of co-workers shown by the survey should encourage them to adopt proactive training policies that make clear what is and is not acceptable to share.

For employees, the key lies in recognising that if your colleagues and your manager are able to follow your social life through the internet (and 84 per cent admit that they do) and judge your character based on what they find there (as 68 per cent admitted they have) then a greater attentiveness to privacy settings is in order.

However, social networks haven’t just had social ramifications on working life. The survey found that 51 per cent of respondents are less productive at work due to their social media use, with only 34 per cent claiming that it positively contributes to their productivity, although a small 6 per cent slice said they achieved 30 per cent more because of it.

Though there is clear potential for social media use to be game changing for certain industries, as with LinkedIn and executive search, there is also a danger that its unproductive effects can be overshadowed by the hype.

Only 23 per cent of respondents reported being disciplined for social media use at work. This could be the product of an imbalance between the unproductive effects of social networks (with 51 per cent admitting they get less done because of them) and company policy regarding their use.

Nick Riesel, Managing Director of Free Office Finder comments: “It’s clear that social media is becoming an ever more integral part of office life. The challenge for companies lies in working out how to harness its potential toward productive business-positive ends. Part of the solution may be updating company policy to make clear to staff what is and is not acceptable use, and providing training sessions that set out clear guidelines as to how to manage your social media profiles so as to not negatively impact on the work environment.”