5 fun facts about the business world

Do you know any of these?

Take a look at these interesting facts about the world of business…

1. Don’t be too hasty with selling your shares of a company, Ronald Wayne who was the third founder of tech giant Apple sold his for a miniscule $800 just 12 days into the job. If he had remained his stake would be worth a whopping $35bn.

2. In 1974, FedEx was on the very urge of bankruptcy. It was saved when the founder took the last $5,000 of the company’s assets and turned it into $32,000 by gambling in Las Vegas.

3. The Coca-Cola brand is recognised by 94 per cent of the world’s population.

4. Apple’s iPad retina display is actually made by one of its competitors, Samsung.

5. Starbucks got its name from a character in Herman Melville’s Moby Dick.