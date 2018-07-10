41% of Brits are unable to concentrate at work during the heatwave

Read these tips

As the mercury rises, the nation is losing sleep during the heatwave causing lack of concentration in the office, new research shows.

A survey of 1,015 UK adults carried out by leading household appliances retailer, AppliancesDirect.co.uk, revealed that 62% of Brits are struggling to sleep due to the hot weather the nation has recently experienced.

The Sleep Council recommends that the ideal temperature for sleeping is between 16-18°C, anything above 24°C causes restlessness, while a cold room (around 12°C) will make it difficult to nod off.

Not only have Brits experienced a restless night’s sleep, 56% of Brits admit that they are also struggling to handle the heat during the day.

41% of Brits state that the heat has been too much in work, making it harder to concentrate and focus on their day to day tasks, while 11% of UK drivers said their cars have struggled to handle the weather and experienced overheating problems.

Mark Kelly, marketing manager at AppliancesDirect.co.uk said: “It’s no surprise that so many Britons are struggling to handle the heat during the day and into the night as this isn’t the sort of weather the UK regularly experience for long periods of time. It’s also unfortunate to see the number of drivers struggling to get their motors working properly too.

“Homeowners living in warmer climates furnish their homes with the heat in mind by installing air conditioning units, shutters on the windows and tiled floors throughout, as opposed to Britons, who fill their homes with soft furnishings, insulation and double-glazed windows designed to keep the heat in.

“Air conditioning units are not always the top home buy for Brits but we have seen searches and sales for them increase over recent months as UK adults strive to cool down their living and work spaces.”

To help Brits create the perfect environment for a restful night’s sleep, AppliancesDirect.co.uk has compiled some top tips:

Optimum temperature

Anything too cold or too hot can delay how long it takes to drop off to sleep or disturb sleep throughout the night. Consider investing in a fan or air conditioning unit to keep temperatures down at night while you sleep.

Ditch the duvet

If you feel too hot, don’t power through sleeping under a duvet, swap your duvet for a cotton sheet which will help you better control your body temperature. Alternatively think about the fabric you are sleeping on, silk, satin and polyester retain heat. Cotton is breathable and will provide the best ventilation for a cool night’s sleep.

Get the light right

Black out your bedroom for two reasons – by keeping blinds and curtains shut during the day, this will keep the sun and hot air out of the bedroom and thus cooler temperatures for sleeping at night. Our bodies naturally assume it’s time to wake up when it gets lighter outside therefore black out blinds and curtains ensure you are not woken up during British summer time before your alarm.

Bedtime shower

Take a cool shower before bed to lower your body temperature after a hot day and help prepare your body for a good night’s sleep.

Don’t forget, heat rises

It’s important to remember heat rises (which isn’t ideal if you’re in a block of flats). If you feel you can’t reduce the temperature in the bedroom to get enjoy a restful night’s sleep, maybe consider sleeping temporarily downstairs.