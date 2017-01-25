$20m found hidden under mattress

What happened?

Police in the Unites States found $20m (£16m) hidden underneath a mattress.

The US Attorney’s Office in Massachusetts said the money was found within the bed frame, they also shared a photo on Twitter.

Photo of $20M seized in box spring following arrest of Brazilian national in scheme to launder proceeds of TelexFree https://t.co/ulmFXtI9mr pic.twitter.com/0MTHxjaVZL — U.S. Attorney MA (@DMAnews1) January 23, 2017

A Brazilian man has been arrested in connection with the incident with conspiring to launder proceeds from an alleged pyramid scheme.

Cleber Rene Rizerio Rocha, 28 has been charged with one count of conspiring to commit money laundering.

AP reported that Rocha was part of a scheme to transfer millions of cash to Brazil by laundering the money through Hong Kong.

It is alleged that Rocha was handed a brief case with $2.2.m (£1.76m) inside, agents proceeded to follow him to an address where he was later arrested.