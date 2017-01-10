2017 cruise cheaper than living on land

Would you ditch your normal life for a year?

Residents living in some of the world’s most iconic cities could make huge savings of £38,000 a year if they were to live at sea for 12 months.

A UK based cruise travel agency, Planet Cruise, has a yearlong voyage which will last the whole of 2017. This makes it more cost effective than the annual living costs of cities such as, London, New York and Sydney.

Planet Cruise researched the average living costs of 10 of the world’s most famous locations to figure out whether the cruise would be cheaper.

An annual average saving works out at £2,656, those living in the city could swap their lives for a luxury cruise complete with fine dining, spa treatments and stopovers across the globe.

The cruise set sale on January 2 and disembarks on January 5 2018. The year of sailing will set you back £24,000 but for this price passengers can expect food, entertainment and accommodation for the whole year.

Kirsteen Fox, Marketing Director, Planet Cruise: “City dwellers are all too familiar with rising rents and increasing living costs, particularly in major capital cities like London and New York.”

“Cruising can be such an economical way to travel, but it’s apparent with our new research also an economical way of life! Those who need a break from the daily grind, retirees or people just wanting to see the world, can live the high life onboard, seeing some of the world’s greatest cities and tourist attractions, whilst saving money they would have spent on daily life.”

