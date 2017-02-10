16-year-old girl among terror suspects planning an attack on Paris

A 16-year-old girl is among four people arrested for allegedly planning a terrorist attack in Paris.

The four people, who were arrested in Montpellier in the south of the country, have connections with radical Islam and were allegedly planning to detonate one or more explosive belts in a tourist area of ​​the capital.

On inspection, explosives and computer equipment were found in an amateur laboratory at one of the suspects’ homes.

The Paris prosecutor’s office said it discovered around 70 grams of the explosive TATP, which was used in terror attacks in Paris in 2015.