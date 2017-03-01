1,160 jobs to go at Ford's Bridgend says union

Take a look at this…

Unite union has claimed that 1,160 jobs will go at Ford’s Bridgend engine plant by 2021, mass meetings are expected to be held later.

Ford had stated that jobs would stay at similar levels “in the upcoming years”.

A spokesman said: “We are actively seeking urgent assurances from Ford - both in the UK and US,”

“We are also speaking to the workforce through the trades unions and offering them every assistance.”

“We have worked very closely with Ford over a number of years to secure a future for the Bridgend plant, and we remain committed to supporting these vital manufacturing jobs.”

The Unite union has called on Ford bosses to draw up a five year plan for the Bridgend unit.

It stated that meetings being held on Wednesday meant workers were “one step closer to strike action in defence of their jobs”.