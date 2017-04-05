11 UK charities fined after breaching data laws

Which charities were involved?

A total of 11 charities in the UK have been fined for breaching data laws.

The charities misused information about millions of past donors to obtain further funds.

Those who were fined include:

The International Fund for Animal Welfare - £18,000

Cancer Support UK - £16,000

Cancer Research UK - £16,000

The Guide Dogs for the Blind Association - £15,000

Macmillan Cancer Support - £14,000

The Royal British Legion - £12,000

The National Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Children - £12,000

Great Ormond Street Hospital Children’s Charity - £11,000

WWF-UK - £9,000

Battersea Dogs’ and Cats’ Home - £9,000

Oxfam - £6,000

The Information Commissioner’s Office said the offences included piecing together data from various different sources and trading personal details to target new and lapsed donors.

Individual fines were limited to between £6,000 and £18,000.

The commission’s chief operating officer David Holdsworth, said: “The generous British public expect charities to safeguard their data and raise funds responsibly, and in return they donate in their millions,”

“Sadly in these cases charities have not kept their side of the bargain.”

“We are working with the charities concerned, the Information Commissioner and the Fundraising Regulator to ensure that any necessary remedial action is taken.”

