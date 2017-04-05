11 UK charities fined after breaching data laws
Which charities were involved?
A total of 11 charities in the UK have been fined for breaching data laws.
The charities misused information about millions of past donors to obtain further funds.
Those who were fined include:
- The International Fund for Animal Welfare - £18,000
- Cancer Support UK - £16,000
- Cancer Research UK - £16,000
- The Guide Dogs for the Blind Association - £15,000
- Macmillan Cancer Support - £14,000
- The Royal British Legion - £12,000
- The National Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Children - £12,000
- Great Ormond Street Hospital Children’s Charity - £11,000
- WWF-UK - £9,000
- Battersea Dogs’ and Cats’ Home - £9,000
- Oxfam - £6,000
The Information Commissioner’s Office said the offences included piecing together data from various different sources and trading personal details to target new and lapsed donors.
Individual fines were limited to between £6,000 and £18,000.
The commission’s chief operating officer David Holdsworth, said: “The generous British public expect charities to safeguard their data and raise funds responsibly, and in return they donate in their millions,”
“Sadly in these cases charities have not kept their side of the bargain.”
“We are working with the charities concerned, the Information Commissioner and the Fundraising Regulator to ensure that any necessary remedial action is taken.”