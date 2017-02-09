10 fun facts about pizza!

Are you a pizza lover?

It’s National Pizza Day! It falls on 9 February each year and it’s a time to celebrate all kinds of pizza, stuff crust, thin crust, maybe you’re a fan of BBQ sauce on a pizza? Take a look at these fun facts…

1. The very first pizzeria opened in Naples, Italy, in 1738.

2. America, England, France and Spain started to know what pizza was after World War Two, many European and American soldiers tried it for the first time during occupation in Italian cities.

3. In India, the most preferred topping is tofu, mince mutton and pickled ginger.

4. Frozen pizza was first invented in 1957 by the Celentano brothers, this was a time when frozen pizza was only available in grocery stores. Nowadays you can buy it pretty much everywhere!

5. Thin crust pizza is the most popular around the globe.

6. Throughout the world, 5bn pizzas are consumed each year. Saturday nights are considered the most popular time for eating it.

7. Women are more likely to order a vegetarian option on their pizzas as opposed to men.

8. A typical adult consumes around 744 calories in one pizza sitting.

9. Pizza delivery men claim that women tip more than men.

10. The Haiwain pizza was invented by Sam Panopoulos in 1962.