20 Flexible Jobs with High Growth Potential for 2017

FlexJobs has highlighted 20 jobs with high growth potential and flexible work options this year.

“There are many reasons millions of people really value work flexibility, such as for the positive impacts on their work-life balance, stress level, health, and family responsibilities, for example. But keep in mind that for many of of us, work flexibility is not just a want but also a necessity. I think of working parents and military spouses; or people living in depressed local economies without access to good jobs; those managing chronic or serious health issues, or the growing group of caregivers for aging parents and other loved ones, ” said Sara Sutton Fell, Founder and CEO of FlexJobs.

“In fact, in one of our recent surveys of over 3,000 job seekers, work flexibility was ranked the most important factor when evaluating a job prospect, ahead of salary and health insurance. Fortunately, as the overall job market continues to improves, so do the prospects for flexible job seekers.”

Here are 20 high growth potential flexible jobs for 2017 (presented in alphabetical order):

About this job: Account executives work in a variety of industries and are tasked with building client relationships, identifying new clients, and maintaining accounts. Negotiating experience, sales skills, an interest in traveling for work, and strong communication skills are all required.

Types of flexibility offered: telecommuting

2. Account Manager

About this job: Account managers are responsible for maintaining client relationships, monitoring market trends, evaluating appropriate solutions, and sales. Skills in relationship management, communication, sales, and previous experience are often required.

Types of flexibility offered: full- and part-time schedules, temporary positions, freelance options, telecommuting

3. Business Development

About this job: Business development professionals are hired by a variety of companies to identify opportunities for sales, partnerships, other business expansion areas. Depending on the role, a bachelor’s degree and at least several years of experience is often required. However, some openings ask for one year or less of experience.

Types of flexibility offered: full- and part-time schedules, temporary positions, freelance options, telecommuting, flexible schedules

4. Business Process Analyst

About this job: To help improve processes and implement projects, troubleshoot problem areas, and create new or existing systems, companies hire business process analysts. Industries like technology, healthcare, and science regularly have business process analyst job openings. Some roles require travel.

Types of flexibility offered: telecommuting, freelance options

5. Client Services Coordinator

About this job: Client services coordinators are hired to support client needs, address and resolve issues, and advocate for clients. All sorts of industries, like healthcare, technology, veterinary, and real estate offer client services positions. Requirements typically include a high school diploma or GED, and previous customer service experience.

Types of flexibility offered: part-time schedules

6. Data Scientist

About this job: Data science is a quickly-growing field where professionals are hired to gather, process, and analyze large datasets, build learning models, and make recommendations based on their findings. Skills in statistics, data analysis, and mathematics are required. Bachelor’s or master’s degrees in quantitative fields are preferred, with several years experience in related work.

Types of flexibility offered: telecommuting, freelance options, short-term projects, full-time schedules

7. Financial Analyst

About this job: Financial analysts work with business units to perform analysis and reporting of financial data, to make recommendations for financial action. Common tasks include product pricing, data evaluation, trend monitoring, case management, and budget reviews.

Types of flexibility offered: full- and part-time schedules, short-term projects, freelance options, temporary roles

8. Front End Developer

About this job: Front end developers are hired to code websites, software, and other technology-based products and services. Their daily tasks may include creating new products or services, troubleshooting and resolving issues, and implementing updates. Depending on the role, front end developers may need to know a variety of coding languages, such as JavaScript, HTML5, PHP, Rails, and others.

Types of flexibility offered: full- and part-time schedules, telecommuting, short- and long-term projects, freelance options, temporary roles

9. Genetic Counselor

About this job: Genetic counselors work with patients in healthcare settings to do things like prepare cases, identify patient goals, collect histories, and conduct risk assessments. Tasks also include reviewing charts, discussing test results, and providing related health information. A master’s degree in medical genetics and counseling, and board certification, is typically required, as are strong communication skills.

Types of flexibility offered: full- and part-time schedules, occasional jobs, flexible schedules, telecommuting, temporary roles

10. Information Security Analyst/Manager

About this job: Information security analysts and managers work to assess, develop, and troubleshoot a company’s information security systems and programs. Evaluating current initiatives, making recommendations for upgrades or changes, and working on technical projects are all common parts of information security jobs. A bachelor’s degree and previous related experience is required for analyst roles; more experience is required for managers.

Types of flexibility offered: freelance options, telecommuting, full-time schedules

11. Medical Director

About this job: Medical doctors are hired as medical directors to oversee the business and medical review operations of different medical units or areas of practice within larger healthcare organizations. Medical directors are also responsible for overseeing the credentialing process for physicians, and providing clinical expertise. Board certification and several years of related experience are typically required.

Types of flexibility offered: full- and part-time schedules, telecommuting, short-term projects

12. Nurse - ICU

About this job: ICU nurses are responsible for providing nursing services to the intensive care units of medical centers and hospitals. Related departments include CVRU and CCU. Applicants are typically registered nurses with current state nursing licenses or certifications who have previous related experience.

Types of flexibility offered: full- and part-time schedules, short-term roles, occasional work, alternative schedules

13. Nurse Practitioner

About this job: Nurse Practitioners (NPs) provide clinical oversight and coordinate patient care, as well as examine, diagnose, and treat patients; counsel and educate patients; and prescribe medications. A master’s degree and current licensing is required.

Types of job flexibility offered: full-time or part-time hours, flexible schedules, telecommuting, occasional and temporary options

14. Occupational Therapy Assistant

About this job: Working closely with occupational therapists, occupational therapy assistants perform assessments, develop care plans, and monitor patient progress. An associate’s degree and an occupational therapy assistant license are typically required, as are an interest in providing direct patient care.

Types of flexibility offered: part-time schedules, occasional work, alternative schedules

15. Office Manager

About this job: Office managers are responsible for keeping offices in a huge variety of industries running smoothly. They manage support staff, assist with travel arrangements, manage office supplies and equipment, and much more.

Types of job flexibility offered: full-time and part-time schedules, short-term and temporary options

16. Operations Analyst

About this job: The requirements of and work performed by operations analysts varies from company to company, but these roles are typically responsible for operational process implementation and analysis, resource planning, documentation, and the analysis of organizational functioning. Departments that utilize the skills of an operations analyst include marketing, human resources, logistics, and product development.

Types of flexibility offered: full- and part-time schedules, short- and long-term projects, telecommuting, freelance options, temporary roles

17. Operations Manager

About this job: Operations managers are responsible for providing assistance to the functioning, planning, and directing of companies and organizations. They typically work closely with other departments like accounting, marketing, sales, IT, and others.

Types of job flexibility offered: telecommuting, temporary and short-term jobs, freelance options

18. Physical Therapy Assistant

About this job: Physical therapists work with patients with injuries to provide assessment, develop care plans, treatment options, and work with other healthcare providers.

Types of job flexibility offered: part-time, alternative, and flexible schedules, telecommuting, occasional work

19. Product Manager

About this job: Product managers work with digital product designers, engineers, developers, and other related professionals to ensure the creation and implementation of a new product, or upgrades to current products. Typical tasks of product management jobs include developing project plans, analyzing opportunities, communicating with stakeholders and clients, and offering recommendations for best practices. A bachelor’s degree and several years of related experience are common requirements for product managers.

Types of flexibility offered: telecommuting, full-time schedules, short-term projects, freelance options, temporary roles, flexible schedules

20. Statistician

About this job: Statisticians are responsible for conducting research, analyzing data, and preparing reports for a variety of fields and clients. A master’s degree and related experience is commonly required for statistician jobs, with some requiring a Ph.D. Relatedly, statistician instructor and professor jobs are also in high-demand.

Types of flexibility offered: full- and part-time schedules, telecommuting, temporary roles, freelance options















