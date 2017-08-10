Bus ploughs into shop near Clapham Junction station

Several casualties reported

A double decker bus has crashed into a building near Clapham Junction station this morning, resulting in a number of casualties and passengers trapped, the police have reported.

Looks like they are still trying to get people off the bus on #lavenderhill!!!! pic.twitter.com/diPhqZXief — Maude Grant (@MaudeCGrant) August 10, 2017

The bus ploughed into a kitchen design shop on Lavender Hill, Wandsworth just before 7am leaving two women trapped on the upper deck.

Firefighters are working to release two people who are trapped on the upper deck of the bus in #Batterseahttps://t.co/CUpL3FLuyVpic.twitter.com/jq9CHc6Pn2 — London Fire Brigade (@LondonFire) August 10, 2017

London Fire crews rushed to the scene and are trying to rescue two women trapped on the top deck of the bus.

A spokeswoman for the London Fire said: “We were called at 7am to reports of a bus crashed into a shop front. The shop front has collapsed.

“Two female passengers are trapped on the top deck of the bus, crews are working to free them.

Police said several people, including the bus driver, have been injured in the crash, and it has been reported that none of those hurt are thought to have suffered life-threatening or life-changing injuries.

^25WW Road will be closed for sometime, we have reports of casualties unable to confirm severirty at this time.https://t.co/J7Nm7JE2cG — Wandsworth Police (@MPSWandsworth) August 10, 2017

The driver was taken to a south London hospital while others injured were being treated at the scene by paramedics from London Ambulance Service.

We have treated six patients following the road traffic collision in #LavenderHilland we remain on scene. https://t.co/W3ERleDZur — London Ambulance (@Ldn_Ambulance) August 10, 2017

Passenger Andrew Matthews who was at the back of the top deck, told the Press Association: “I noticed the bus drifting. I heard a smash and saw the roof of the shop going through (the bus) from the front left. It went to the fourth or fifth row.

“I wedged myself in, bracing myself.

“As soon as the bus came to a stop there was yelling, screaming.

“I noticed a lady wedged in the front right-hand side. She was screaming for help. There was a lot of blood.”

Police have cordoned off the area around the crash, closing a number of surrounding roads and have advised people on Twitter to avoid the area.