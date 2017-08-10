Bus ploughs into shop near Clapham Junction station

10 August 2017 | By Gem Sofianos

Bus crash

Several casualties reported

A double decker bus has crashed into a building near Clapham Junction station this morning, resulting in a number of casualties and passengers trapped, the police have reported.

The bus ploughed into a kitchen design shop on Lavender Hill, Wandsworth just before 7am leaving two women trapped on the upper deck.

London Fire crews rushed to the scene and are trying to rescue two women trapped on the top deck of the bus.

A spokeswoman for the London Fire said: “We were called at 7am to reports of a bus crashed into a shop front. The shop front has collapsed.

“Two female passengers are trapped on the top deck of the bus, crews are working to free them.

 

Police said several people, including the bus driver, have been injured in the crash, and it has been reported that none of those hurt are thought to have suffered life-threatening or life-changing injuries.

 The driver was taken to a south London hospital while others injured were being treated at the scene by paramedics from London Ambulance Service.

Passenger Andrew Matthews who was at the back of the top deck, told the Press Association: “I noticed the bus drifting. I heard a smash and saw the roof of the shop going through (the bus) from the front left. It went to the fourth or fifth row.

“I wedged myself in, bracing myself.

“As soon as the bus came to a stop there was yelling, screaming.

“I noticed a lady wedged in the front right-hand side. She was screaming for help. There was a lot of blood.”

Police have cordoned off the area around the crash, closing a number of surrounding roads and have advised people on Twitter to avoid the area.

