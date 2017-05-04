Burberry: 300 jobs are to be moved from London to Leeds

Here’s why

Burberry has said that they are they are going to “reduce its office space requirements in London” as they are opening a new business centre in Leeds.

Staff in London will either face redundancy or will be offered the opportunity to move to Leeds.

The fashion retailer is aiming to save £100m in costs by 2019 and it is also thought that they could be leaving their offices in Horseferry road in Victoria.

The chief executive officer, Christopher Bailey said: This is an important move for Burberry as we continue to deliver on the strategic priorities we outlined last year.”

“In addition to the benefits it will bring to the business, opening an office in Leeds reinforces our commitment to the UK and to Yorkshire, home of our iconic trench coat.”

The Leeds office will open in October and will include finance, HR, procurement, IT and customer services roles.

Burberry’s chief finance officer, Julie brown said they are committed to Yorkshire however, they are “taking a moment to think through” their plans for a new facility in Leeds.

In July 2016 the retailer said that they were pausing plans in the wake of the uncertainty over Brexit.

Bailey will be stepping down in July to become president and chief creative officer.