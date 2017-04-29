Budget store Aldi is advertising for jobs with whopping salaries

Woah

The supermarket budget chain Aldi is advertising for graduate area managers throughout the UK with a not so budget salary of a whopping £42,000 per annum.

After four years of the lucky few to have been in their management position, their salary is expected to rise to a staggering £73,450 per annum along with perks, to include a “fully expensed Audi A4” also including a “health and lifestyle package” along with opportunities to “travel the world.”

Aldi has over 9,000 stores in 18 countries and has a new store opening every week in the UK. Their success is being able to offer qualitly products at low prices throughout their chain globally.

Aldi has posted the job advert with Fish4Jobs and the requirements for the candidate is you must have “at least” a 2:1 degree as a minimum.

The job description reads: “So imagine you’ve joined Aldi’s 12-month graduate programme. 14 weeks in, you’re handed the keys to your own store.”

“How do you feel? Excited? Can’t wait to get started?”

“If the thought actually fills you with fear, then maybe consider another programme.”

“This one’s for determined, confident graduates who thrive on adrenalin and look tough challenges directly in the face.”

“The right people go on to do very well at Aldi, it’s why we’re still one of the most sought-after graduate programmes in the UK today.”

The supermarket chain has also announced their first ever “Aldi Bistro” that can serve up to 50 cheap meals for diners using the stores own food in Cologne, Germany that will be created by Chef Robert Marx.

A spokesman for Aldi said: “The bistro is intended to strengthen brand loyalty among Aldi customers.”

“We have chosen a central location in a large city because we wanted to create a meeting place for young and old.”