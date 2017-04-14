British student stabbed to death in Jerusalem

14 April 2017 | By Sarah Dunsby

Israel

Here’s what happened

A 23-year-old female student has been stabbed to death in an attack on a train in Jerusalem Friday.

She was repeatedly stabbed on board a train in the Old City of Jerusalem whilst visiting on a tourist trip, a pregnant woman and a 50-year-old man are also believed to have been injured in the attack.  

Magen David Adom is Israel’s national ambulance service said Friday on Twitter: “MDA EMT Zeevi Hanfling “Police officers led me into the train where a young girl was lying unconscious W stab wounds 2 her upper body part.”

In a separate tweet: “#MDAteams evacuating 25 year old woman in critical condition with stab wounds to her upper body part to hospital.”

They said in another tweet: “#MDAteams also treated 30 y/o pregnant woman and 50 y/o man who were injured during the incident.”

Israeli security service identified the attacker and said he is a 57-year-old Palestinian who suffers with mental health issues, he has been detained by the police.  

 

Social Bookmarks