British student stabbed to death in Jerusalem
Here’s what happened
A 23-year-old female student has been stabbed to death in an attack on a train in Jerusalem Friday.
She was repeatedly stabbed on board a train in the Old City of Jerusalem whilst visiting on a tourist trip, a pregnant woman and a 50-year-old man are also believed to have been injured in the attack.
Magen David Adom is Israel’s national ambulance service said Friday on Twitter: “MDA EMT Zeevi Hanfling “Police officers led me into the train where a young girl was lying unconscious W stab wounds 2 her upper body part.”
MDA EMT Zeevi Hanfling “Police officers led me into the train where a young girl was lying unconscious W stab wounds 2 her upper body part.”
— Magen David Adom (@Mdais) April 14, 2017
In a separate tweet: “#MDAteams evacuating 25 year old woman in critical condition with stab wounds to her upper body part to hospital.”
#MDA teams evacuating 25 year old woman in critical condition with stab wounds to her upper body part to hospital pic.twitter.com/wahxVuopiq
— Magen David Adom (@Mdais) April 14, 2017
They said in another tweet: “#MDAteams also treated 30 y/o pregnant woman and 50 y/o man who were injured during the incident.”
#MDA teams also treated 30 y/o pregnant woman and 50 y/o man who were injured during the incident pic.twitter.com/xmfBUy78P1
— Magen David Adom (@Mdais) April 14, 2017
Israeli security service identified the attacker and said he is a 57-year-old Palestinian who suffers with mental health issues, he has been detained by the police.